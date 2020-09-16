Fred Westmeyer

Age 65

Fred Westmeyer, 65, of Columbus, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church.

