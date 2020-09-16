Jordan J. Maly

March 27, 1989-September 13, 2020

Jordan J. Maly, 31, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Federated Church in Columbus. The family will receive friends from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery in Shelby. Masks are requested and social distancing will be in practice. The service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Jordan Joseph Maly was born March 27, 1989, in Norfolk, to Kelly and Crystal (Peterson) Maly. He was active in Boy Scouts and AYSO soccer as a youth. Jordan graduated from Columbus High School in 2008 and received his Associates Degree in Business and Music from Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Jordan lived in Lincoln for a short time before moving to Omaha. Jordan's first band "Boy Ready" started in high school. His second band "No Getter" toured throughout the U.S. His last venture was a solo band known as "Vessel". Jordan was a kind, sensitive person and one of the funniest people you would ever meet.

He is survived by mother, Crystal Maly of Lincoln; sister, Lindsay (Jordon) Potthoff of Kearney; grandparents, Dennis and Sherri Maly of Yankton, South Dakota; aunt, Stephanie (Kevin) Luchsinger of Columbus; uncle, Chris Peterson of Columbus; uncle, Greg Peterson of Bee; aunt, Brenda Maly of Fremont; uncle, Jim Maly of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by father, Kelly Maly; sister, Chelsea Maly; grandparents, Margaret (Gail) Gonnerman; grandfather, Robert J. Peterson; grandmother, Darnell Maly; uncle, Randall K. Peterson.