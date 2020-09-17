Mary Crumley

February 7, 1953-September 15, 2020

Mary Crumley, 67, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery. Masks are requested when attending visitation and funeral. Please follow all CDC guidelines. The service and vigil will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mary Jane Crumley was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Columbus, to Thomas and Clara (Loeffler) Kretz. She graduated from Columbus Scotus in 1971. Mary was united in marriage to Lester Crumley on Oct. 6, 1979 at St. Bonaventure Church. She worked at United Nebraska Bank, TierOne, now known as Great Western Bank for over 20 years. Mary was a member of St. Bonaventure Church. She enjoyed fishing and playing bingo.

She is survived by husband, Lester Crumley of Columbus; son, Brian Crumley of Papillion; sister, Marge (Marvin) Papa of Octavia; sister, Marilyn (Bill) Wondra of Columbus; brother, George (Teresa) Kretz of Schuyler; brother, Robert Kretz of Columbus; sister-in-law, Mary Kretz of Worthington, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents; sister, Betty (Carroll) Moore; sister, Norma (Ray) Hahn; brother, Thomas A. Kretz, Jr.

