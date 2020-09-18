Joseph Sempek, Sr.

March 17, 1933-September 16, 2020

Joseph Sempek Sr., 87, of Genoa, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Genoa Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the church, with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larsen Post 144. Memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

Joe Sempek was born on March 17, 1933, to Carl and Theodosia (Micek) Sempek, in Platte County. He attended District 42 Platte County School. Joe entered the United States Army on Aug. 11, 1953, and served until his honorable discharge on June 17, 1955. On May 1, 1956, Joe was united in marriage to Inez Swantek at St. Mary's Pilzno, rural Osceola. Joe farmed and worked at Central Sand and Gravel for 18 years until 1976, when he started Sempek Sand and Gravel, which he owned and operated until his retirement.

Joe enjoyed antique tractors and was a member of the Heritage Power Association. He served as a volunteer fireman and also helped in the building of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where he also served as an usher. Joe loved hunting, fishing and baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs.

Joe is survived by daughter, Janice (Pat) Connelly of Genoa; daughter, Susan (Dennis) Anderson of Genoa; son, Joe (Deb) Sempek of Genoa; son, Larry (Jill) Sempek of Columbus; son, Ron (Traci) Sempek of Columbus; grandchildren: Laura (Mike) Rodriguez, Pam (Bryan) Pilakowski, Bobby (Emily) Connelly, Greg (Tanya) Connelly, Travis Anderson, Troy (Cassie) Anderson, Kara (fiancé Kyle Stark) Anderson, Amanda (Nick) Micek, Luke (Amber) Sempek, Jeff (Megan) Sempek, Chris Sempek, Melissa (Scott) Sorensen, Bryce (Brittany) Sempek, Jared (Chantel) Sempek, Nicole (John) Kliment, Shelby (Nate) Ulrich, and Courtney (fiancé Luke Cadzow) Sempek; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Smyth of California; sister, Delores Sempek of Columbus; sister-in-law, Genevive Sempek of Columbus; sister-in-law, Dorthea Sempek of Monroe; brother-in-law, Ray Moritz of Columbus.

Joe was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Theodosia Sempek; wife, Inez Sempek; brothers, Edward and Steve Sempek; sisters, Frances Ziemba, Angeline Placzek, Rose Moritz and Bernice Drozd.