Daniel Henry Lueders

August 20, 1950-September 16, 2020

Daniel Henry Lueders, 70, passed away in his home surrounded by his wife of 50 years as well as his children and grandchildren, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1C/The Sanctuary in Columbus. Visitation will be from 9–11 a.m. Saturday, also at the church. Military honors will be conducted by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. Lunch will be served immediately following service, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family for further designation.

Please follow all CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and service. Seating capacity in the sanctuary will be 240 people, with other seating available in the east gym. The service will be available via livestream and can be accessed at www.1cchurch.com/messages or www.facebook.com/1cchurch.

Daniel Henry Lueders was born Aug. 20, 1950, in Pender, to Glenn and Helen (Lewin) Lueders. Dan grew up on a farm south of Emerson and graduated in 1968 from Emerson-Hubbard High School. Dan joined the Air Force and served our country from 1970-1974, which included a tour in Vietnam during the war, from 1972-1973. After his service he worked in the Ag Industry, including his most recent job at Rosen's Diversified Inc. as area marketing manager.

Dan married his high school sweetheart, Velma Jean Morgan, on June 26, 1970. This union brought three children: Brent William Lueders, Stacey Danette Lueders Langmack and Joshua Daniel Lueders. Dan was a man of many words; the words he spoke always brought truth, knowledge, learning and love. He never went anywhere that he did not have a friend. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandkids. Living at the lake and by the river was a dream of his that he was able to fulfill.

Dan is survived by his wife, Vel Lueders; son, Brent (Trisha) Lueders of Omaha, Jayden and Garrett Lueders; daughter, Stacey (Scott) Langmack of Columbus, Morgan, Blake, Cole and Kallie Langmack; son, Josh (Mel) Lueders of Columbus, Ryanne and Colter Lueders; parents, Glenn and Helen Lueders of LeMars, Iowa; his siblings: brother, Dale (Paula) Lueders of Lincoln, sister, Donna (Bob) O'Neill of LeMars, brother, Denis (Janeen) Lueders of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister-in-law, Mary (Jerry) Walker of Spring, Texas; brother-in-law, Wes Knecht of Omaha; sister-in-law, Bonnie Berg of Thurston; many other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by father and mother-in-law, Melvin (Pud) and Frances Morgan; brother-in-law, Bill Morgan; sister-in-law, Betty (Honey) Knecht; brother-in-law, Russ Morgan.

