Walter Dubas Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Walter Dominic Dubas Jr.

August 6, 1941-September 17, 2020

Walter Dominic Dubas Jr., 79, of Fullerton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton, with Rev. David Fulton officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton, with military honors by Fullerton American Legion Post #151 and U.S. Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. vigil service Sunday, Sept. 20, at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Masks are recommended for the visitation and funeral service.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
, Fullerton, Nebraska
Sep
20
Vigil
6:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
, Fullerton, Nebraska
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
, Fullerton, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
PALMER FUNERAL HOME - FULLERTON
