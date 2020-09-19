Kenneth John Bayer

June 6, 1953-September 17, 2020

Kenneth John Bayer, 67, of Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Genoa Community Hospital-LTC in Genoa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, with the Rev. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice

Kenneth John Bayer was born June 6, 1953, in West Point, to Florian and Norma (Nykodem) Bayer. He was the middle of 11 children. Ken attended rural school in southern Stanton County through the first grade. He then transferred to St. John Neumann Catholic School in Clarkson when it opened in the fall of 1961, graduating from the eighth grade in 1968. Ken graduated from Clarkson High School in 1972. After graduation, he farmed with his father. When Florian's health deteriorated, Ken formed a farm partnership with his brother, Alvin. He retired from full-time farming in 2018

Ken met the love of his life Emelia "Emmy" (Koziol) Benes at a dance in Columbus. The couple was united in marriage on Aug. 20, 2016, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Ken became stepdad to six children and 10 grandchildren. They lived on an acreage outside of Columbus where Ken was able to work on his hobbies of gardening and building. He enjoyed billiards, card playing and country dancing.

Ken is survived by wife, Emmy Bayer of Columbus; stepson, Daniel (Julie) Benes of Wahoo; stepson, Greg Benes of Lincoln; stepson, James (Carrie) Benes of Lincoln; stepson, Curtis (Vanessa) Benes of Lincoln; stepson, Eric Benes of Columbus; stepdaughter, Angela (Cliff) Henggler of Lincoln; 10 step grandchildren; brother, Dean (Amalia) Bayer of Colonia, Uruguay; brother, George (Dolores) Bayer of North Platte; brother, Milton (Gayle) Bayer of Lincoln; brother, Thomas Bayer of Schuyler; sister, Susan (Paul) Portsche of Lincoln; sister, Carol (Adrian) Kampschnieder of West Point; sister, Betty (John) Kampschnieder of Omaha; brother, Alvin (Connie) Bayer of Clarkson; sister, Mary (James) Vogel of Lincoln; sister, Sr. Ellen Marie Bayer of Norfolk; 14 nephews and nieces; 15 great-nephews and nieces; one step nephew; six step great-nephews and nieces

Ken was preceded in death by parents, Florian and Norma Bayer; sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Bayer; nephew, (stillborn) Benjamin Vogel; nephew, Kevin Bayer; niece, Jill Portsche; great-niece, (stillborn) Andrea Evans.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.