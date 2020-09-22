Robert C. Duckworth

March 5, 1942-September 19, 2020

Robert C. Duckworth, 78, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

A private family graveside service will be held later this week in Topeka, Kansas.

Robert C. Duckworth was born March 5, 1942, in St. Charles, Missouri, to John Robert and Grace (Burchett) Duckworth. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1960, and attended Washburn University in Topeka. On March 3, 1961, Robert was united in marriage to Janet S. Sowers in Topeka. The couple lived in Topeka, Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa, before retiring and living on a 42-foot catamaran off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. Three months ago, Robert moved to Columbus to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed running Lionel O-gauge model trains.

He is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Mulder of Columbus; grandchildren: Caleb, Madison and Vivienne Mulder of Columbus; two nieces, Marlene and Melinda of California; one sister.

He was preceded in death by parents, John and Grace Duckworth; wife, Janet Duckworth; two sons, Bradley and Christopher Duckworth.

