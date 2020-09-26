Menu
Earl J. Pohlman Sr.
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Earl J. Pohlman, Sr.

July 17, 1946-September 24, 2020

Earl J. Pohlman, Sr., 84, of Columbus, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at McKown Funeral Home, with military honors by Hartman Post # 84, American Legion Honor Guard.

Earl Juergon Pohlman, Sr. was born July 17, 1946, in Grand Island, to Louis and Alma (Schmidt) Pohlman. He attended school in Grand Island. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. On Nov. 9, 1961, he was united in marriage to Sharon Anne Emmons in Grand Island. He spent most of his life doing road construction, working for various companies including Missouri Valley, Knife River, and BIBA. His hobbies included fishing, playing with his dogs, and reading westerns.

He is survived by wife, Sharon Pohlman of Columbus; son, Earl (Jay) Pohlman, Jr. of Columbus; daughter, Michelle Woerth of Columbus; grandson, Travis Woerth of Columbus; granddaughter, Kristina Pohlman of Garrison; great-grandson, Kevin Anstine of Garrison; great-granddaughter, Hannah Giovanazzi of Garrison; grandson, Joshua Pohlman (Leah) of Omaha; granddaughter, Nicole Stephens (Steve) of Omaha; grandson, Sean Brooks of Grand Island; grandson, Eric Brooks (Chelsey) of Sumner; great-granddaughters: Joshlynn, June and Cataleigha Pohlman of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Layken Brooks of Sumner; great-granddaughters, Athena and Jaycee of Grand Island; brother, Walter Pohlman, Sr. of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by parents; siblings: Howard, Anna, Laura, Margaret, Aldean, Pauline, twin boys Fritz and Frank, and Louis; son, Scott; daughter, Laurie.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Columbus Telegram on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St, Columbus, NE 68601
