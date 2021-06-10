Adeline Thompson

September 7, 1920-June 7, 2021

Adeline Thompson 100, of Omaha (formerly of Schuyler) died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday June 10, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 -10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Lunch will be held at the Schuyler Golf Club immediately following the service. Committal will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Adeline was born on Sept. 7, 1920 to Alex and Anna Marie (Walker) Stamm in Wayne County, Nebraska.

She married Malcolm "Smokey" Thompson, Sr. on Jan. 7, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa. Adeline was a homemaker and caring mother to their five children. The last 3 ½ years she lived at Marquis Place in Omaha, Nebraska.

Her many hobbies included knitting, quilting, sewing, gardening, baking and taking care of her flowers. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Adeline is survived by her four daughters, Deanna Townsend of Omaha, Nebraska, Jerrian Renfro of Independence, Missouri, Jeanne Stroup of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Barb Thompson (Duane Kroeger) of Schuyler, Nebraska; one grandson; seven granddaughters; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.