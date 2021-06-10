Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adeline Thompson
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE

Adeline Thompson

September 7, 1920-June 7, 2021

Adeline Thompson 100, of Omaha (formerly of Schuyler) died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

The funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday June 10, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will take place from 9 -10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Lunch will be held at the Schuyler Golf Club immediately following the service. Committal will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Adeline was born on Sept. 7, 1920 to Alex and Anna Marie (Walker) Stamm in Wayne County, Nebraska.

She married Malcolm "Smokey" Thompson, Sr. on Jan. 7, 1941, in Sioux City, Iowa. Adeline was a homemaker and caring mother to their five children. The last 3 ½ years she lived at Marquis Place in Omaha, Nebraska.

Her many hobbies included knitting, quilting, sewing, gardening, baking and taking care of her flowers. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Adeline is survived by her four daughters, Deanna Townsend of Omaha, Nebraska, Jerrian Renfro of Independence, Missouri, Jeanne Stroup of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Barb Thompson (Duane Kroeger) of Schuyler, Nebraska; one grandson; seven granddaughters; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel Schuyler.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.