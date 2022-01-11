Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adolph Stastny
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road
David City, NE

Adolph Stastny

March 5, 1928 - January 9, 2022

Adolph Stastny, 93, of Columbus, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Isidore's Catholic Church in Columbus with the Rev. Joseph Miksch, Celebrant. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with 7 p.m. rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Visitation continues Thursday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the church. Committal at Sts. Mary and Peter's Cemetery in Marietta.

Adolph was born March 5, 1928, in Ulysses, Nebraska to Anton and Agnes (Piskac) Stastny. He attended area schools and graduated from Marietta High School in 1947. On Feb. 12, 1953, he married Laree Bock at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived and farmed in Butler County and Adolph operated Stastny Trucking with his brother. In 2008 Adolph and Laree moved to Columbus. He was a member of St. Isidore's Catholic Church and the Catholic Workman. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and especially attending the activities of his grandchildren.

Adolph is survived by his wife, Laree of Columbus; three daughters, Diane (Bill) Helgoth of David City, JoAnn (Mark) Claussen of Norfolk and Mary (Joe) Palik of Norfolk; one son, Jim Stastny of Omaha; sister, Geraldine Quigley of Arizona; brother, Anton (Bonnie) Stastny of Utah; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Nicolas Claussen; two sisters, Helen White and Lucille Fiala; and two brothers, Joe and Ed Stastny.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Arrangements by Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City.


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road P.O. Box 55, David City, NE
Jan
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1954 Industrial Road P.O. Box 55, David City, NE
Jan
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
Columbus, NE
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Isidore's Catholic Church
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kracl Funeral Chapel David City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you! Always had fun visiting with Adolph when I worked in Bellwood!
Mitch and Michaele Kasper
January 12, 2022
You have my sympathy
Mari Beth Bassette
Family
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results