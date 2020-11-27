Agatha J. Iwan

December 26, 1928 - November 24, 2020

Agatha J. Iwan, 91, formerly of rural Spalding, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, Nebraska.

Agatha was cremated in accordance with her wishes. There will be a private family inurnment at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Spalding, at a later date.

Agatha Julia Iwan, daughter of Peter and Anna (Gdowski) Voichoskie, was born on Dec. 26, 1928, on a farm by Genoa, Nebraska. She was baptized at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Genoa, and later moved with her family to Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, where she was confirmed at St. Anthony's Catholic Church and received her First Communion.

On Feb. 4, 1948, Agatha was united in marriage to Raymond Iwan at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Spalding. The couple made their home on a farm northeast of Spalding, where they raised their four children, Tom, Larry, Eileen and Don. Raymond died on April 30, 1983.

She is survived by her four children, Tom Iwan of Albion, Nebraska, Larry (Cathy) Iwan of Spalding, Eileen (John) Keller of Conroe, Texas, and Don (Angie) Iwan of Montgomery, Texas; six grandchildren, Lisa (Dan) Hohn, Caitlin (Ryan) Mitchell, Justin (Allison) Keller, Jason Keller, Ryan Iwan and Alex Iwan; five great-grandchildren, Damian, Riley, Mary, Emily and Lila; and sister-in-law, Maxine Voichoskie of Albion, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Agatha was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; granddaughter, Amy Lynn Iwan; twin great-granddaughters, Abby Joy and Brenna Kate Keller; four brothers, John, Andy, Tom and Ted; five sisters, Sister Agnes, Sister Bertilla, Catherine Konert, Balbina Riebschlager and Helen Bialas; and nephew, David.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.