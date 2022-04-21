Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Miller
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Alice Marie Miller

May 9, 1939 - April 11, 2022

Alice Marie Miller, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Monday, April 11, 2022, at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Alice was born May 9, 1939, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Arnold and Irma (Schulte) Jonas. She graduated from Schuyler High School in 1956 and later completed cosmetology school. Alice married Dale "Dude" Miller on Oct. 24, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. They moved to Fremont where Alice owned and operated the Alice Beauty Salon. Alice and Dale owned and operated Dudes Liquor in Fremont from 1984 until 1997.

Alice was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. One of Alice's favorite hobbies was sewing, and she was an excellent cook.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rabecca (Kevin) Hennessey of Guttenberg, Iowa, and Beverly (Phillip) Brei of Fremont; sisters, Donna Folken of David City and Elaine Wacha of Cedarburg, Wisconsin; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale "Dude"; brother, Dick Jonas; and sister, Maxine Schmid.

Memorials are directed to the family or Serene Care Hospice, 4905 S. 107th Ave. Omaha, NE, 68127

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermememorichapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your Mom. She was a wonderful lady which I enjoyed very much. With my deepest sympathy!!!
Genelle Hargens
Friend
April 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results