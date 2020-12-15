Menu
Allen Grotelueschen
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street
Schuyler, NE

Allen Grotelueschen

March 31, 1944 – December 12, 2020

Allen Grotelueschen, 76, of Richland, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will take place 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2020, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel. Committal will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with Military Honors. COVID restrictions apply - masks must be worn. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Kracl Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Allen was born March 31, 1944, in Richland, to Herbert and Esther (Klug) Grotelueschen. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School. Allen went on to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor's Degree in agronomy. He then volunteered and joined the United States Army during the Vietmam conflict. Following an Honorary Discharge, he married Betty McNally on Oct. 11, 1969, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler. They lived and farmed in the Richland Community. Allen was very active in the 4-H, Colfax County Ag Society, FSA Board and served several terms on the School Board at District 1. He was also a member of the "sheephead" club. Allen's greatest love was watching Riana in softball and James in football, actually anything and everything his grandchildren did.

Allen is survived by his son, Mark (Mary) Grotelueschen of Leigh; grandchildren, Riana and James; and his in-laws; Karen (Dennis) Waak of Schuyler, Sharen (Ken) Hunt of Kansas City, Missouri; and Jerry (Judy) McNally of Schuyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty (2005); infant granddaughter, Hallie Grotelueschen; brother, Leland; and parents-in-law, Leo and Mildred McNally.

Memorials can be made in the care of the family for future designation

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Kracl Funeral Chapel
1622 F Street P.O. Box 9, Schuyler, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kracl Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. We had some good times way back in time as young farmers!
Ron & Mary Ann Keller
December 16, 2020
