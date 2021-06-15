Allen Horejsi

December 8, 1941-June 11, 2021

Allen Horejsi, 79, of Schuyler, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at his cabin south of Schuyler. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Schuyler, Nebraska Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, as celebrant.

Allen was born December 8, 1941, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Leonard and Rose (Horejsi) Horejsi. He attended area schools and graduated from Schuyler High School. On May 4, 1963, he married Bonita Donovan at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler. They farmed northwest of Schuyler until 1985 when they moved to town. He was a member of the NATPA(tractor pulls) and was an avid participant and announcer at many tractor pulls. He pulled with a Minneapolis Moline UB named "UB sorry".

Allen was a truck driver and over the years worked for Husker Coop, Hanover and Behlens. He also served on the Platte Valley Drainage District. He was very handy, building the cabin near Rogers and setting up the "place" south of Schuyler. The land where he died was in the family for 100 years. Allen loved hunting, fishing and spending time with the family.

Allen is survived by his wife, Bonita; sons, Mark and Michele Root, Craig (Michelle) Horejsi, all of Schuyler, Nebraska; brother, Rainold (Patricia) Horejsi, Schuyler, Nebraska; six grandchildren, Cole, Kyle, Brooke, Justin, Dylan and Logan Horejsi; and two nieces, Lynnette (Dale) Nelson of Malcolm, Nebraska and Jan (Alan) Keller of Seward, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in laws, Glen and Helen Donovan.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of arrangements.