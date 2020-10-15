Alma Juzek

Age 110

Alma Juzek, 110 years young, formerly of Schuyler, died on Oct. 12, 2020, at the Clarkson Care and Rehab Center in Clarkson.

She had resided there since 2009 where she had received excellent care from the caring nurses and staff and the wonderful Aseracare staff, who all lovingly called her "Grandma."

Alma is survived by cousins and many caregivers.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with Fr. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m., all at Svoboda Funeral Home-South Chapel. Masks will be required for the visitation and mass. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.