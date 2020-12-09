Ambrose Placzek

November 10, 1938 - December 7, 2020

Ambrose Placzek, 82, of Columbus, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service all at the Church. Burial will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

All CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are required.

Ambrose Edward Placzek was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Tarnov, Nebraska, to Florian and Balbina (Zoucha) Placzek. He graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1956. Ambrose served in the United States Marines from July 11, 1956 – July 10, 1958. He married Josephine "Jo" Kielian on June 18, 1960, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church Silver Creek. Ambrose worked at Husker Steel from 1959 – 1983. He then went to work for Midwest Service and Sales until his death. He was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ambrose was an avid horseracing fan, owning several horses with his family over the years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, horse racing and going to casinos. Ambrose also enjoyed fishing and going to his kids and grandkids sporting events.

He is survived by his sons, SGM (R) Rodney (Carolyn) Placzek of Denver, Colorado, Scott (Bobbie) Placzek of Havre de Grace, Maryland, and Russell (Pat) Placzek of Columbus; daughter, Amy Jo Placzek of Columbus; grandchildren, Chelsea, Cody, Robin and Trevor; great-grandchildren, Addison, Matthew and Wesley; brother, Jim (Vi) Placzek of Plattsmouth, Nebraska; and sister, Minnie White of Omaha, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Balbina Placzek; wife, Josephine Placzek; son in infancy, Joseph Placzek; grandson, Jason Placzek; four sisters; and four brothers.

