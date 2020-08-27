Amsel L. Rosenbaum

October 31, 1926-August 25, 2020

Amsel L. Rosenbaum, 93, of Albion, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the United Methodist Church in Albion, with Rev. Vernon Olson officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM's will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral at the church.

Amsel Lorraine Rosenbaum, daughter of Marshall Earl and Bertha Emily (Wathen) Maricle, was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Boone. She attended school at Boone, then Albion High School, then attended Wayne Normal School. Following her schooling, she taught at country schools.

Amsel was united in marriage to Dale Rosenbaum on March 2, 1945, at the Methodist Parsonage in Albion. Amsel worked hard as a farmwife and homemaker. She raised chickens, milked cows, and worked right alongside of Dale. She then started working for NASDA gathering farm report stats. Amsel loved this job, and met many people over her 44 years of work. She also did some reporting for the Albion News.

Amsel was a member of the United Methodist Church, receiving her 80-year membership pin, and the United Methodist Women. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and received the Living Auxiliary Member Award and also received the 150 Year Homestead Ownership Award. Amsel also belonged to the Happy Hour Club, Card Club, and Red Hat Society. She and Dale loved to go dancing together with their many friends and neighbors.

Amsel is survived by her four children: Larry of Norfolk, Harvey (Carol) of Norfolk, Karen (Doug) Smoyer of Springdale, Arkansas, Walt (Renee) of Norfolk; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Pauline Maricle of St. Edward and Joyce Schrad of Columbus; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; brother, Ivan Maricle; beloved daughter-in-law, Nelda Rosenbaum; and brothers-in-law, Ivan and Lowell Rosenbaum.

