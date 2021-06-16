Amy Lynn (Bequette) Molacek

May 22, 1976 - June 13, 2021

Amy Lynn (Bequette) Molacek, 45, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Nebraska, surrounded by her loving family, after a long hard fought battle with cancer.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Private family interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17,2021, from and continue on Friday from noon until service time, both at the funeral home.

Amy Lynn was born on May 22, 1976, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Dennis and Christa (Sharp) Bequette. She attended Platte County District 10 Elementary School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1994. On May 23, 2011, Amy was united in marriage to Richard "Moe" Molacek in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Amy Lynn worked at various places over the years, beginning with Behlen Mfg. Co. and most recently at Vishay (Dale) Electronics. She loved working in her garden and was known for her beautiful flowers and plants and also for her creativity in making wreaths and crafts out of scraps.

Amy Lynn is survived by her husband, Richard "Moe" Molacek of Schuyler, Nebraska; parents, Dennis and Chris Bequette of Columbus, Nebraska; brother, Steven Bequette of Missoula, Montana; step-son, Phillip (Lexi) Molacek of Norfolk, Nebraska; step-daughter, Erica (Nick) Dunn of Sioux City, Iowa; step-son, Alex (Brittany) Molacek of Columbus, Nebraska; aunt, Diana Brinson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; brother-in-law, Mike (Karen) Molacek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; brother-in-law, Jon Molacek of David City, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Lon Molacek of Schuyler, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Lori (Dennis) Hanneman of Franktown, Colorado; sister-in-law, Jeanne Molacek of Lincoln, Nebraska; many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins

Amy Lynn was met in Heaven by her grandparents, Don and Earline Mathews, Ramona and Beryl Woolard and Gerald and Beverly Bequette; great-grandparents, Glen and Leola Edmisten; great aunt, Donabelle Edmisten; uncle, Mike "Mickey" Bequette; parents-in-law, Lumir and Margarite Molacek; and sister-in-law, Mary Molacek.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.