Angeline "Angie" Slovinski

September 5, 1922 - June 13, 2021

Angeline "Angie" Slovinski , 98, of Columbus, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 and continue Friday, June 18th, 2021at 9:30 a.m., with a 5 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation will continue Friday morning until service time at the Church. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Angeline Slovinski was born Sept. 5, 1922, in Duncan, Nebraska, to John and Mary (Paprocki) Tworek. She grew up in the Duncan area where she received her early education from St. Stanislaus school. She then graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1940. Angie then went on to attend beauty school in Omaha. On Jan. 23, 1945, she was united in marriage to Leonard Slovinski. The couple relocated to California. The couple then moved back to Columbus, Nebraska, where they owned and operated the Riteway Gas Station and Cafe. They later developed the trailer court near their home, Leonard's Mobile Village. Angie was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and an avid baker, especially when it came to pies and rolls. Along with spending time with her family, Leonard and Angie traveled extensively through the United States.

Angeline is survived by her daughter,Sharon (Phil) Whitefoot of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Julie (Michael) Kunes of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Debra (Gerald) McPhillips of Lindsay, Nebraska; son, Bill (Beth) Slovinski of Omaha, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Tworek; husband, Leonard Slovinski; son, Robert Slovinski; daughter-in-law, Gaye Slovinski; grandson, Matt McPhillips; granddaughter, Sara Slovinski; brothers, Leo, Steve, Alvin and Flavius Tworek; and sisters, Minnie Tworek, Emily Bowles, Lucille Placzek and Rose Kusek and Teresa Schwank.

