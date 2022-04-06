Menu
Anita Ksiazek
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Memorial Chapel - Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave.
Fremont, NE

Anita A. Ksiazek

June 24, 1941 - March 30, 2022

Anita A. Ksiazek, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Anita was born June 24, 1941, at Albion, Nebraska, to Thomas and Anna (Barnas) Molczyk.

She grew up in Albion and lived in Denver, Colorado, and Columbus, Nebraska, for a short time. Anita married Raymond "Ray" Ksiazek on Sept. 7, 1963, in Columbus. The couple lived at Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, prior to moving to Fremont. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Anita is survived by her husband, Ray; sons, Michael (Tamara) Ksiazek of Fremont, Brian (Brenda) Ksiazek of Iowa and Daniel Ksiazek of Omaha; and sister-in-law, Jan (Janicek) Molczyk of Columbus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laurie (Michael) Sok; sisters, Mary Lou (Clarence) Shemek and Rose Ann (Paul) Braun; and brother, Thomas S. Molczyk

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
