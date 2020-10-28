Ann (Ewert) Richards

January 5, 1958 – October 25, 2020

Ann (Ewert) Richards of Floresville, Texas, died Sunday, Oct. 25 2020, at Methodist TexSan Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at First United Methodist Church in Floresville with the Rev. Adam Knapp officiating. Interment will be in the Kenedy Cemetery.

Ann was born January 15, 1958 in Columbus, Nebraska to Adrian and Gloria (Proskovec) Ewert. She attended Columbus Public Schools and graduated from Columbus High School in 1976. Ann received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree in May 1981.

She married Gregg Richards on Aug. 7, 1982, and moved to Floresville, Texas. She was the pharmacy director for the San Antonio State Hospital and maintained an adjunct appointment with the College of Pharmacy until her retirement.

Ann is survived by her husband, Gregg Richards; sons Brian (Hillary), Fate; Kevin (Jen) and Conroe; grandson, Reid; brother, Doug Ewert of Columbus, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Joan Richards, Kenedy; sisters-in-law: Colleen (David) Ewert of Georgetown; Kathy (Charlie) Ewert, Columbus, Nebraska; and Susan (Gary) Buchta, Cleveland, Minnesota; brother-in-law, Gary Richards, Kenedy; nephews and nieces, Chuck (Cathy) Ewert, Columbus, Nebraska; Angie (Ron) Hake, Columbus, Nebraska; Mandy (Brandon) Wemhoff, Columbus, Nebraska; Jason Buchta, Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Michelle (Ryan) Holicky, Saint Peter, Minnesota

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Gloria Ewert; brothers, David, Charlie and Jack; and father-in-law Gerald "Jerry" Richards.

Memorials are suggested for The American Cancer Society, The American Heart Association, or the Floresville Academic Scholarship Fund.