Anna Jean Kissel

November 25, 1957 - November 20, 2020

Anna Jean Kissel went to her heavenly home on Nov. 20, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska, due to complications of cancer. She will truly be missed by many.

Memorials can be sent to Tammy Hinrichs at 549 East Main Street Bruning, Nebraska 68322.

Anna Jean "Jean", "A.J.", Kissel was born on Nov. 25, 1957, to Edward and Margaret (Zuerlein) Swerczek. She grew up on the family farm north of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska. Jean was known for her large musical family growing up in Cedar Rapids. She was one of 16 children. Jean graduated High School in Cedar Rapids in 1976. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in general psychology from York College on May 5, 2001.

Jean was known for her talent of putting words on paper in someone's time of need. She shared many of her poems at funerals of loved ones and friends. She had numerous poems published and wrote a song for her daughter's wedding. Jean was also known as being the best cook for many miles around. She loved being outdoors and working hard each and every day. We think of Jean in Hebrews 6:10: "God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them." She did not know a stranger; she would help anyone at any time. We also think of Jean in Galatians 6:2: "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." This world needs more Jeans with her kindness and compassion. Her dog, Chopper, will also miss her very much. Jean's favorite song was "Go Rest High on That Mountain" by Vince Gill.

Her siblings are spread across Boone County and Platte County, Nebraska, as well as Omaha, Lincoln, Colorado and South Carolina. Jean was united in marriage to Randall Kissel of Stromsburg, Nebraska, on Aug. 10, 2007. Jean's children are Joshua Towey of Papillion, Nebraska; Tammy Hinrichs (Jered) and their children, Gatlin and Elizabeth, of Bruning, Nebraska; Ryan Molt of York, Nebraska, and his children Randy, Maydi, Domanik, Alicia and Abel.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaret Swerczek; sister, Mary Swerczek; son, Heath Allen; and granddaughter, Sydney Lin Molt.