Anna Mae Lyon

May 12, 1927 - January 6, 2022

Anna Mae Lyon, 94, of Columbus, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Private family interment will be on Tuesday in the Rosehill Cemetery in Newman Grove, Nebraska. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Anna Mae was born to Emil and Dorothy (Bley) Wallin at the family farmhouse in Newman Grove on May 12, 1927. She was baptized and confirmed at nearby Rose Hill Baptist Church and attended Newman Grove High School where she graduated in 1945. On Nov. 23, 1946, she married Royal F. Lyon in Marysville, Kansas. They lived in Newman Grove before moving to Columbus in 1950. It was here they raised a family of three boys while working side-by-side operating Royal's freight company Lyon Transfer, with Anna Mae handling office responsibilities. After Royal's passing in 2001, she continued to proudly operate the business with her sons and grandsons and did so until her final days.

Anna Mae, or Mae as she liked to be called, had a deep love for her parents and siblings, and she loved to share fond memories about her childhood on the family farm. She was also a devoted wife and mother who adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she was always quick to indulge with sweets, smiles and stories. She enjoyed completing word puzzles, making shopping trips to Omaha and hosting family visitors for long chats about a life well-lived.

Anna Mae is survived by sons, Terry (Sadan) Lyon and Todd (Tammy) Lyon both of Columbus; grandchildren, Shelley (Aaron) Klosterboer, Elizabeth Lyon, Funda (Tarik) Yüksek, Tammy Lyon, Thomas Jr. (Sarah) Lyon, Quinten (Amanda) Lyon and Westley (Alicia) Lyon; daughter-in-law, Janet Lyon; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas; her parents, Emil and Dorothy; brothers, Ralph Wallin, Lloyd Wallin, James Wallin, Wayne "Buddy" Wallin and Wesley Wallin; and sisters, Myrtle Nickolaison and Edith Staab.

