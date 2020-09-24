Annette Rae Chase Schupbach October 10, 1938-September 22, 2020 Annette Rae Chase Schupbach, of Columbus, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, after a short time in Pathways Hospice at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado. She had recently moved from Columbus to Fort Collins, Colorado to be near family. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Private family interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until service time on Friday at the church. There will be a casual social gathering at Glur Park following the service. Contributions in memory of Annette can be made to P.E.O. Chapter CH in Columbus, Columbus Public Library, or Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Annette was born to Hal and Bessie Chase in Loup City, on Oct. 10, 1938, grew up in Broken Bow and spent summers on her family's wheat farm in Batesland, South Dakota. She was the youngest of six siblings, and graduated from Broken Bow High School, where she served as majorette of the band. After graduation, Annette and her sister, Jane, moved to Lincoln and worked for Continental National Bank, where she met Donald Schupbach of Columbus. The couple married on Dec. 15, 1957, in Broken Bow, and lived in Lincoln until relocating in 1961 to Greeley, Colorado, where Don worked for Greeley National Bank and Annette stayed home to raise their three daughters. They moved to Columbus in 1978. After retirement, the couple spent 15 years wintering at their home in Sun Lakes, Arizona. Annette's interests included bridge, golf, tennis, cooking, travel, and being with family and friends. She also loved to entertain and volunteer. Some of her activities included serving as president of two PEO chapters, one in Columbus and the other in Sun Lakes; starting the Festival of Trees in Columbus; and volunteering with the Columbus Hospital Auxiliary and her three daughters' 4-H clubs in Greeley and Columbus. Planning many family travel adventures, passing on a love of cooking to her daughters and grandchildren, and having many valued friendships were part of Annette's legacy. She also was legendary for the holiday and family traditions started and continued. Annette is survived by her daughters: Sherry West (Martin) of Fort Collins, Tammy Rader of Carmel, Indiana, and Beth Buehler of Crested Butte, Colorado; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Jane McMillan (Loren) of Martin, South Dakota; brother, Bill Chase (Claudia) of Rapid City, South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Kate Chase of Rapid City and Mary Chase of Omaha; and 13 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Don, on July 2, 2020; parents, Hal and Bessie Chase; in-laws, Otto and Lillie Schupbach; and three siblings, Hal, Joe and Patricia. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com ,