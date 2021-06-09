Anton "Tony" Klassen

February 20, 1925 – June 6, 2021

Anton "Tony" Klassen, 96, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay, with Fr. Wayne Pavela celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until service time, also at the church. The funeral service may be viewed live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tony was born Feb. 20, 1925, in Bonesteel, South Dakota, to John "Jack" and Eva (Herchenbach) Klassen. He attended school at St. Bernard Catholic School. On Feb. 10, 1947, Tony was united in marriage to Orvileen "Orma" Euteneuer, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus. They then moved to their farm near St. Bernard, where they remained until 1989 when they moved to their home in Lindsay. Tony worked with his sons farming and raising livestock until recent years. Tony was an avid farmer who enjoyed feeding cattle, pasturing a cow calf herd, raising hogs, planting and harvesting crops. He enjoyed sharing his farming skills with his family. Tony often told his family that Farming was his Hobby. A yearly activity was teaching his butchering skills to his children and grandchildren. He participated in State and National hand corn picking competitions for many years, winning a National Championship in 2006. Tony was selected Platte County Senior Farmer of the Year in 1997.

Tony was an active member of Holy Family Parish. Served on the St. Bernard Township Board, the Co-op Board of Directors in Lindsay, and the Lindsay Community Club.

Tony loved to visit with family and friends and with his good memory he always had great stories to tell. In his later years took up the hobby of making wine, which he loved to share with is visitors. Tony lived a good life and often mentioned how blessed he was with is large family.

Tony is survived by his daughters, Linda (Dave) Henggeler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Pat (Kent) Preister of Lindsay, Nebraska, Sue (Larry) Bender of Lindsay, Nebraska, Mary (Don) Peterson of Columbus, Nebraska, and Teresa (Kevin) Scholl of Bloomington, Illinois; sons, Bill (Georgia) Klassen of St. Edward, Nebraska; Jim (Cindy) Klassen of Lindsay, Nebraska, John (Denise) Klassen of Humphrey, Nebraska, Mike (Sandy) Klassen of Lindsay, Nebraska, Tony (Kathy) Klassen, Jr. of Lindsay, Nebraska, and Paul (Cindy) Klassen of Lindsay, Nebraska; 45 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ceil McGill of Walnut, California.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Eva Klassen; wife, Orma Klassen; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Ralph Klassen and Thomas Klassen; sisters, Mary Ann Klassen, Ruth Schumacher and Pat Hennessy; two infant brothers, Edward and Raymond Klassen; and one infant sister, Marjorie Klassen.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Family Church or school.

