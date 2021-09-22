Ardath Ann Hayes

July 6, 1930 – September 19, 2021

Ardath Ann Hayes, age, 91, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 19, 2021 at York General Hearthstone in York.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Osceola, Nebraska, with Father Thomas Au officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at the church with a 6 p.m. rosary. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery.

Ardie was born July 6, 1930 to Frank A. and Ella (Herink) Reichmuth in Leigh, Nebraska. She attended school in Leigh and graduated from Leigh High School in 1946. She then attended St. Catherine School of Nursing in Omaha, graduating with an RN degree.

On March 31, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald John Hayes at Leigh, Nebraska. To this union five children were born. The family lived west of Osceola where they farmed and fed cattle, eventually establishing Hayes Feed Yard. On Aug. 10, 1969, the family moved from the farm into Osceola. Ardie worked at the Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center for many years retiring in 1992.

Ardath and her husband used to enjoy going out dancing every Saturday night. She was a night owl and enjoyed watching late night TV when she and her husband would finally see each other after long days of work.

Ardath loved bridge and was a member of three different bridge clubs. She was a charter member of Ryan Hill Country Club and enjoyed golfing for many years. She was a dedicated Nebraska football fan and never missed a game. After her husband's passing she attended many games with her close friend Lou Stallings. Ardie enjoyed a fun day of shopping. She participated weekly in the fall Polk County News football contest, winning many times. She loved doing crossword puzzles every day and reading the Omaha World Herald, which was her saving grace during the pandemic lockdown. She enjoyed traveling getting to go to the Holy Land, New Zealand, Ireland and many other places. She attended Mass at St. Vincent's Catholic Church every day, where she was a member, until she could no longer drive. She was a founding member and volunteer of the Annie Jeffrey Thrift Shop.

Survivors include her children, Kathy 'Kate' (Dave) Finn of Lincoln; Chris (Margie) Hayes of Osceola; Rich (Tammi) Hayes Osceola; Joan (Don) Manning of Burress; and Dan (Kim) Hayes of Osceola; grandchildren, Dan (Nicole) Finn of Lincoln; Kevin (Scotti Jo) of Gretna; Angela (Matt) Brock of Charleston, South Carolina; Jena (Jeff) Depue of Gretna; Austin Hayes of Lincoln; Landon (Jamie) Hayes of Kansas City, Missouri; Natalie (Shawn) Murphy of Lock Springs, Missouri; Natasha Hayes of Athens, Greece; Nolan (Amanda) Hayes of Beatrice; Rachel (Robert) Powell of Elkhorn; Shane Manning of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Madison Hayes of Omaha; Alexandra (Glenn) Moon of Osceola; and Nick (Jessica) Hayes of Silver Creek; twenty-six great grandchildren; brother, Alvin Reichmuth of Humphrey; sister, Sister Monica Marie (Romona) Reichmuth RSM of Omaha; sister, Theresa Kumpf of Columbus; sister-in-law, Dorothy Reichmuth of Overland Park, Kansas; sister-in-law, Ruth Reichmuth of Leigh; brother-in-law, Duane Svehla of Clarkson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald who passed away September 13, 1989; parents; siblings, Father Roland J. Reichmuth, SJ; Marion Reichmuth SJ; Sister Mary Jane (Doris) Reichmuth RSM; Richard (Lorie) Reichmuth; Lois (Bob) Pfeifer; and Quentin Reichmuth; young child, Monica Reichmuth; Margie Svehla; Frank Reichmuth; sister-in-law, Donnette Reichmuth; and brother-in-law Tom Kumpf.

Memorials are suggested to Annie Jeffrey Foundation, St. Vincent's Catholic Church, or Ryan Hill Country Club.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

dubasfuneralhome.com