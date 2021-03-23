Menu
Arden Wilke
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

Arden Herbert Wilke

May 2, 1945 – March 2, 2021

Arden Herbert Wilke, 75, of Cheyenne, passed away on March 2 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Nebraska, on May 2, 1945, to Herbert and Henrietta Wilke.

Services will be held at a later date.

He attended school in Columbus, Nebraska, and began a 39-year career with Nebraska Public Power District on April 1, 1964. In June 1976, he moved to North Platte along with his family where he continued his work with NPPD until his retirement. After retirement he started a private consulting business, Live Line Consulting, Inc.

Arden is survived by his sister, Sylvia (Don) Faller; two children, Kim Ogborn of Thornton, Colorado, and Julie (Thomas) Williams of North Platte, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Kayla (Adam) Miller of Firestone, Colorado, and Jordon (Devan) Ogborn of Thornton, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Trenton Miller, Avery Miller, Wyatt Ogborn, Landon Ogborn, Easton Ogborn and Hudson Ogborn; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lenore Wilke-Smith.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Service
2:30p.m.
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes
1900 East, Cheyenne, WY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember the great times when our families went to the hills north of Columbus to ride our sleds. Arden and Sonny were always the fastest; the rest of us would follow. Another time I remember is when Arden, Sonny and I rode our bikes out to Grandma's. On the way I slammed on my handbrake, flew over my bike and knocked out my front teeth. While Sonny rode me home on the back of his bike, Arden carried my bike, while riding his own. Yes, Arden was a great guy! I know he is resting in peace with Our Lord Father in heaven. Miss you, Arden! I pray that all of the family has found peace and comfort in our Lord. With God's blessings, Sue Zybach
Sue Zybach
Friend
March 3, 2022
My deepest sympathy Julie. I hope you and Tom know how much I care for you both. I´m so so sorry.
Rae Lannon
March 19, 2021
You are all in my thoughts and my prayers! I am so sorry to hear of Arden's passing. I have such great memories of the times our families spent together. I still remember when they moved in next door and my brothers and I went over to meet them. Arden, Sonny and Dave became such great friends. They could find quite a few ways to get into trouble and always found a way out. He was truly a great friend to them and to me. I pray that God will comfort all of his family at this time and know that Arden is now with Him! With my heartfelt sympathy, Sue Zybach
Sue Zybach
March 9, 2021
