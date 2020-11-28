Arno F. Will

July 23, 1935 - November 25, 2020

Arno F. Will, 85, of Bradshaw, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Henderson, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held for Arno at a later date. There will be a cremation and no visitation. Memorial may be given to the family for later designation.

Arno was born on July 23, 1935, to William F. and Grace Donaldson Will in Oconee, Nebraska. Arno graduated from Monroe High School and then served his country as a member of the United States Navy. Arno was united in marriage to Carol Crumley on Oct. 12, 1956.

Arno was retired from the Bradshaw Farmer's Co-op. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed bowling and watching the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Braves.

He is survived by his daughter, Grace (Tim) Kula of Shelby; sons, Kent (Bonnie) Will and Rodney Will, both of Bradshaw; grandchildren, Christina (Tyler) Kersting of Lincoln, Theresa (Cory) Boesch of Columbus, Joshua (Cate) Kula of Shelby, Nicholas Kula of Columbus, Kent (Mandy) Will of Panama City Beach, Florida, Candi Parker of Panama City Beach, Florida, Ryan Will of York, Nebraska; and Tyler (Marina) Will of Virginia Beach, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren; his dog, Sadie; two sisters, Ardith Pearson of Ankany, Iowa, and Helen Chohon of Columbus; sister-in-law, Jean Will of Columbus; and special friend, Mona Woods of York.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Bill and Loren; and sisters, Minerva Christensen, Gladys Lloyd and Darlene Bachman.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.