Arnold James Divis

August 14, 1931-October 30, 2020

Arnold James Divis, 89, formerly of Schuyler, died Oct. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6-8 p.m. at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. at Crosby Colonial Chapel. Interment will be at Schuyler Cemetery. Memorial contributions sent in care of the family.

He is survived by wife of 59 years, Elsie; six children, Russell Divis, Cindy (Ron) Wulff, Joan (Joe) McMahon, Jean (Rick) Hawley, Doug (Mary) Divis and Fran Fritz; eight grandchildren, Rosalie (Jared) Stark, Ryan Hawley, Kyle Fritz, Alex (Sarah) McMahon, Natalie Divis, Kimberly McMahon, Alyssa (Schuyler) Brown and Travis Divis; two great-grandchildren, Lynnea and Howard Stark; sister, Roseann Cada; brother, Melvin (Janice) Divis; sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Zikmund and Julia; and siblings, Dorothy and Gerald.

