Arthur Jarecke

December 10, 1921-September 6, 2020

Arthur Jarecke, 98, of Columbus, (formerly of Genoa) died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa, with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Public visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the church. The family will not be present. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, with a rosary service to be held at 10:30 a.m., all at the church. Interment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, with military honors by the American Legion Edward H. Larsen Post 144.

Arthur M. Jarecke was born Dec. 10, 1921, in Genoa, to Stanley and Domicela (Shotkoski) Jarecke, the youngest of six children. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1939, and went to work at American Smelting and Refining in Omaha until 1941. From there he went to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, until he entered the United States Army Air Corps on Dec. 1, 1943. He was honorably discharged on April 5, 1946, and was employed at Dutch Harbor, Alaska, until 1948. Art returned to Genoa and started an electrical contracting business until 1968. He became a rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service from 1961 until his retirement in 1988. Art moved to Meridian Gardens in Columbus in 2008, and was currently residing at Brookestone Acres in Columbus

Art was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church while living in Genoa, and currently a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus Council #10607 Genoa, and a Sacristan at the church for 17 years. Art was active with the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department for 54 years, holding several offices; the Genoa Housing Authority Board, serving as president for many years; charter lifetime member of the Genoa Indian School Foundation; member of the museum board; Genoa Development Association; American Legion Post #144; National Rural Letters Association; and an observer for the National Weather Service. Art coached Little League Legion Baseball for many years. He loved the Yankees, and all sports. He was a member of one of Genoa's best baseball teams in 1949-1950's. Art enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with family.

Art is survived by niece, Sharlene (Ron) Wondercheck of Columbus; nephew, Ron (JoEtta) Jarecke of Arlington; great-niece, Terra (Matt) Klemke of Elkhorn; great-niece, Kristin (Will) Ferguson of Elkhorn; great-nephew, Ryan Wondercheck of Reno, Nevada; great-great-nieces, – Willa and Adley Ferguson of Elkhorn; great-great-nephews, Max and Beckett Klemke of Elkhorn.

Art was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Domicela Jarecke; brothers: Ralph, John, Ted (Lillian), and Ben (Agnes) Jarecke; sister, Christine (Adolph) O'Seka; nephew, Gary O'Secka.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com