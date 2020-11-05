August Runge Jr.

Age 90

August Runge Jr., 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his home at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5- 7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

