August "Sonny" Runge Jr.

March 30, 1930-November 4, 2020

August "Sonny" Runge Jr., 90, of Columbus, Nebraska, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, with Rev. Dave Hall officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

August John "Sonny" Runge Jr., was born March 30, 1930, in Columbus, Nebraska, to August and Adela (Siefken) Runge, the oldest of eight children. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, rural Columbus, where he was a lifetime member. He spent his childhood on the Runge farm in Platte County, where he learned to farm and raise livestock. He attended Platte County District 2 School, where he graduated from the eighth grade. August attended Kramer High School in Columbus for one year. He received his GED in 1978.

August married Carylyn Buss in 1951, and they made their home on a Platte County crop and livestock farm, where they raised a family of four children: Candice Thornam of Denver, Colorado; Sandra (Kurt) Muhle; August "Augie" (Doreen) Runge; and Christine (Brad) Luchsinger, all of Columbus.

The farm grew through the years. He went from farming with two-row equipment to the eight-row equipment now used in farming operations and modernized the livestock operations. In 2007, August and Carylyn left their farm and moved into Columbus where they made their home. They continued to run the Buss Auction & Realty Company through which August continued to work real estate and personal property auctions. He began his work as an auctioneer in 1952 as a partner of Henry Buss. He sold personal property and earned his Real Estate Salesperson license in 1978. August was a member of the State Auctioneer Association.

August was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church (ELCA), serving on the church council, held the office of secretary and was a longtime member of the Followers of Christ and a present member of the Men's Bible Study group. He served on the new addition building committee and, most recently, was chairman of the Artifact Cabinet building committee. August was a member of the District 44 School Board during the years his children attended the school until it merged with District 9 at the time of the formation of Lakeview School District. August was a member of the Site Committee when Lakeview High School was built and served on the Advisory Committee through the years. He was a member of the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, serving on the Agriculture Committee.

August was a member of the Cornhusker Livestock 4-H Club as a boy, and as an adult, served as its leader for several years when his children were members. He showed cattle at the Platte County Fair, Nebraska State Fair, Ak-Sar-Ben Livestock Show, Kansas City Livestock Show and the Chicago Livestock Show. He served on the organization committee of the Platte County Fair Livestock Sale, which he helped auction for many years. He was a member of the Platte County Ag Society and was inducted into the Platte County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame. He was dedicated to being a volunteer for the rural fireman, having received his 40 year pin in 2017.

August is survived by his wife, Carylyn Runge of Columbus; daughters, Candice Thornam of Denver, Colorado, Sandra (Kurt) Muhle of Columbus and Christine (Brad) Luchsinger of Columbus; son, August III "Augie" (Doreen) Runge of Columbus; grandchildren, Chad (Karleen) Muhle and Heather (Cade) Kudron of Omaha, Kayley (Andrew) Henry and Joseph (Megan) Thornam of Colorado, Nick (Natalie) Luchsinger, August IV "AJ" (Rose) Runge, Trevor Luchsinger, Tyler (Jordon) Runge, Cody (Lynsay) Luchsinger and Bethany (Justin) Wilke of Columbus; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Arthur (Kay) Runge of Duncan and Arlynn "Butch" Runge of Columbus; sister, Ardyth (Ted) Engel of Columbus; sister-in-law, Joyce Runge of Columbus; brother-in-law, Dennis Sander of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

August was preceded in death by his parents, August Sr. and Adela Runge; brothers, Allen "Doc" Runge, Arlo Runge and Al Dale Runge; sister, Alice Sander; and sister-in-law, Terrie Runge.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com