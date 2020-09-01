Barbara Averett

June 20, 1940-August 26, 2020

Barbara Averett, 80, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Columbus.

Barb's final bow will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Columbus. True to form, a casual cast party will follow at the Platte Valley Playhouse's Teller Theater Center, 1158 35th Ave. The service will be live streamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Barbara Ann (Reifschneider) Averett landed the role of a lifetime June 20, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A blitzkrieg of Russo-German energy, the Beach Boys were wise to enshrine her name in harmony some 25 years later.

In early life, she bounced between the potato tundra of Idaho and the vast veldt of western Nebraska before falling head-over-saddle-shoes for her college roommate's brother, Dick Averett. Married in 1959 after a six-week courtship, "Sir" and "Drama Mama" immediately began rounding out their cast of kids. In 1970, the troupe headed east to stand up the theater program at a brand new community college in Columbus. They lived, loved, laughed and drank (just a little) together, leaving a larger-than-life mark on the universe before the end of Barb's run Aug. 26, 2020.

Her eight decades featured a song for any occasion, an encyclopedic knowledge of our world, and an affinity for vintage food. She was a voracious reader, puzzle solver and napper. Theater was in her blood (bit of a shock to the Red Cross, but she donated umpteen gallons anyway) and Barb directed upwards of 25 shows. Her overall theatrical involvement, though, was ten-fold: more than 250 productions benefited from her costume and makeup flair, set-building prowess and unmistakable belly laugh from the back of the theater.

She counted for the census, polled for the election commission, dressed to the nines for the Red Hat Society (and most holidays), made friends via the Newcomer's Club, mentored through the Girl Scouts and browbeat many a telemarketer.

A lifelong learner and passionate educator, Barb graduated (Magna Cum Laude, naturally) from Wayne State College at the tender age of 46, with a BA in Language Arts. Alongside formal teaching, she perpetually spread knowledge at the Platte County Spelling Bee, English as a Second Language sessions, Speech and One-Act Play events, and over a beer or several at local watering holes. A sophist to the end, and beyond, she donated her body to science through the Nebraska Anatomical Board (search 'Nebraska Deeded Body Program').

Dick and Barb's stage-filling cast consists of: daughter, Col. (retired) Tami (Gary) Averett-Brauer (U.S. Air Force) of Dayton, Ohio, parents of Erich (Ching) Brauer and children Brock Ann, and Mykaela and Nicole Dickerson, Heather Brauer and children Kamelyn and Marcus; daughter, Miki (Jeff) Naylor of Columbus, parents of Dr. Andy Naylor, Katie (Matt) Parlane and children Eamonn and Ezra, Sara (Kyle) Becker and children Max and Gwen, and Megan Naylor; daughter, Suzi (Scott) Zwick of Columbus, parents of Nathan (Tami) Zwick, and Capt. Justin (Dani) Zwick (U.S. Army) and child, Michael; daughter, Gigi (Steve) Berol of Ogallala, parents of Senior Airman Craig Berol (U.S. Air Force) and Courtney Berol; son, Maj. Cris (Trudy) Averett (U.S. Army Reserve) of Omaha, parents of Samantha Gillotte, and Alison and August.

Barb was upstaged in death by her parents, Marie and Hen3ry (the 3 was silent), and her adored co-star of 55 years, Dick Averett.

Please consider memorials to the Averett Theatre Scholarship, an endowed fund for Central Community College theater students. Remit online at cccneb.edu or by mail to CCC Foundation, 201 Foundation Pl., Ste. 200, Hastings, NE 68901-4014. Call 402-460-2153 with questions.

