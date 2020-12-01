Menu
Search
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Beata "Bea" Jorn

Beata C. "Bea" (Iwan) Jorn

December 26, 1929 - November 26, 2020

Beata C. "Bea" (Iwan) Jorn, 90, of Fremont, passed away Nov. 26, 2020. She was born Dec. 26, 1929.

A mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Valley. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are established.

Bea is survived by her daughter, Gini (Garland) Goracke of Meadow Grove; sons, Jim Jorn of Omaha, Tim (Lynette) Jorn of Fremont, Tom (Patty) Jorn of Blair and Mic Jorn of Omaha; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
, Valley, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So sorry for the loss of your loved. May she rest in piece.
Kathleen Roy
November 30, 2020