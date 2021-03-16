Beloit Carl "Bunk" Kinzer

October 26, 1932 – March 14, 2021

Beloit Carl "Bunk" Kinzer, 88, of Harlingen, Texas, and formerly of Columbus, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home in Harlingen, Texas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation will take place from 2 – 5 p.m. Sunday with a 5 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 at the church. Burial is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery with Military Honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. The vigil Service on Sunday and the Mass on Monday will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Bunk was born Oct. 26, 1932, in St. Edward, Nebraska to Leo and May (Bader) Kinzer. He graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus, Nebraska, in 1950.

On Dec. 10, 1949, he was united in marriage to Jeannette M. Paprocki in Aurora, Nebraska. They were married for 50 years. Following Jeanette's death, he married Virginia Prindle Lloyd in Columbus on Nov. 2, 2002. Bunk worked at Saunder's Archery, where he was a Tool & Die supervisor and quality control manager for 43 years before his retirement in 1995.

He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus and Our Lady of the Universe Catholic Church in San Benito, Texas. While a member of St. Anthony's, Bunk was a member of the Holy Name Society and served as an usher, lector, EME, and on the Parish Council. He was a past Financial Secretary and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bunk was a Columbus City Council Member for 21 years and a member of Platte Valley Archery, the American Legion, V.F.W., Eagles and a member at Izaak Walton.

Bunk is survived by his wife, Virginia Kinzer of Harlingen, Texas; daughters, Lynn K. Reuter (Ken) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Arlene A. "Bub" Grubbs (Steve) of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Marlene M. "Cooky" Burns (Larry) of Grand Island, Nebraska; sons, Gary J. Kinzer of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Kent L. Kinzer (Darren Mauch) of Akron, Ohio; daughter, Jan M. Kush (Mitch) of Syracuse, Nebraska; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tiffany Sidwell and family; Ryan Sidwell and family; Ryan (Casie) Grubbs – Cora, Collins and Addison; Julie (Jake) Forsman – Kendyl, Brody and Landri; Nikki (Kyle) Kopetzky – Akya, Kannen and Cambria;

Paul (Sierra) Burns – Rylee and Rowan; Danielle (Nate) Helzer – Jonathan and Kylynn; and Nathan (Abbi) Kush – Charlie and Alilya; and siblings, Lula Hopkins, Don Kinzer, Sharon Heller and Judy Harouff

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mae Kinzer; first wife of 50 years, Jeanette M. Kinzer; grandson, BJ Fisher; and siblings, Ralph Kinzer, Della Bernecki, Mary Ellen Johnson, Barbara Schroeder, Geneva Johnson, Myrna Kissell, Charles Kinzer, Hart Kinzer, Ardith Redler, Virginia Micek and Beverly Dischner.

