Bernard "Ben" Rohloff
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Bernard F. "Ben" Rohloff

May 5, 1945 - December 19, 2020

Bernard F. "Ben" Rohloff, 75, of Columbus, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the veteran's hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian burial is Dec. 29, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 28 with a vigil service at 7 p.m., all at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honors Guard will be in the All Saints Cemetery.

Ben was born May 5, 1945, in Randolph, Nebraska, to Bernard H and Lillian (Podany) Rohloff. He grew up in Randolph, where he received his education. He served overseas in Vietnam while in the U.S. Army. In 1969, he was united in marriage to Rose Ann Kowolski at St. Isidore Catholic Church. He worked as a trucker, farmer and in security for Dale-Vishay before his retirement. He enjoyed collecting, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Anthony Church and the American Legion in Randolph.

Ben is survived by his wife, Rose Ann Rohloff of Columbus; daughter, Tracy (Chad) Kennedy of Columbus; son, Wes Rohloff of Columbus; grandchildren, Ashley, Samantha, Danielle, Stacie, Faith, Dyllin, Austin, Colin, Bradin, Jarad, Terri, Joey, Jorden, Creed and Holly; great-grandchildren, Arielle, Ryker and Athena; brothers, Dennis, Robert and Gene; and sisters, Gail, Linda and Karen.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bernard & Lillian Rohloff; sisters, Alice Gerdes and Connie Rohloff.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 22, 2020.
