Beth Doremus

September 28, 1947 - March 6, 2021

Beth Doremus, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 6, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

No services are planned. Beth will be buried in Stromsburg, Nebraska, near her brother.

Beth was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to Ralph and Jean (Bates) Doremus. She grew up in York, Nebraska, and graduated from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska. Beth held numerous jobs over the years and relocated to Columbus to be near her sister.

Beth is survived by her sister, LaNita Vincent of Columbus, Nebraska.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Doremus; mother and stepfather, Jean and Robert Jones; and brother, Stanley Doremus.

