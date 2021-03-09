Menu
Beth Doremus
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Beth Doremus

September 28, 1947 - March 6, 2021

Beth Doremus, 73, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, March 6, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

No services are planned. Beth will be buried in Stromsburg, Nebraska, near her brother.

Beth was born Sept. 28, 1947, in Stromsburg, Nebraska, to Ralph and Jean (Bates) Doremus. She grew up in York, Nebraska, and graduated from high school in Lincoln, Nebraska. Beth held numerous jobs over the years and relocated to Columbus to be near her sister.

Beth is survived by her sister, LaNita Vincent of Columbus, Nebraska.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Doremus; mother and stepfather, Jean and Robert Jones; and brother, Stanley Doremus.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Mar. 9, 2021.
