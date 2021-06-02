Betty M. Gordon

November 12, 1930 – May 29, 2021

Betty M. Gordon, 90, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2021.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Blvd., with Pastor Luke Schnake presiding. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. A life celebration gathering with family greeting friends will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., in Lincoln.

Betty was born in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Ernst and Klara (Ahlers) Loseke on Nov.12, 1930. She graduated from Platte Center High School and attended Southeast Community College. Betty retired in 1995 from Lincoln Public Schools after serving more than 25 years, culminating as executive secretary for student services. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a steadfast, selfless care-giver; and a faithful member of Christ Lincoln Church. Gregarious and outgoing, she was a member of the Star City Chapter of Bettys of Nebraska, and loved gardening, baseball (a fanatic K.C. Royals fan), playing bridge and other card games, and her pets.

Betty is survived by brother, Leroy (Silvia) Loseke; sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Waldon; step-son Randall (Barbara) Gordon; step-daughter Carol (Steve) Gordon; step-daughter-in-law Mary Gordon; sisters-in-law Shirley and Selma Loseke; brother-in-law Dwayne Mueller; grandchildren Eric (Leigh) Gordon, Alex (Jamie) Gordon, Brett (K'Lanie) Gordon, Derek Gordon, Brandon (Flora) Gordon, and Kristin (Phil) Jenson; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Klara Loseke; husbands Charles Gordon (married 29 years) and Elroy Grotelueschen (married 24 years); brothers Clifford and Larry Loseke; sister Kathleen Mueller; sons, Lee, Rodney, and Randall Grotelueschen; daughter Cynthia Grotelueschen; and stepson Michael Gordon.

Memorials may be given to the scholarship fund at Christ Lutheran School, K9s for Warriors or to the donor's choice.

Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.