Betty Gordon
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Betty M. Gordon

November 12, 1930 – May 29, 2021

Betty M. Gordon, 90, of Lincoln, passed away May 29, 2021.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner Blvd., with Pastor Luke Schnake presiding. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska. A life celebration gathering with family greeting friends will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr., in Lincoln.

Betty was born in Clearwater, Nebraska, to Ernst and Klara (Ahlers) Loseke on Nov.12, 1930. She graduated from Platte Center High School and attended Southeast Community College. Betty retired in 1995 from Lincoln Public Schools after serving more than 25 years, culminating as executive secretary for student services. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother; a steadfast, selfless care-giver; and a faithful member of Christ Lincoln Church. Gregarious and outgoing, she was a member of the Star City Chapter of Bettys of Nebraska, and loved gardening, baseball (a fanatic K.C. Royals fan), playing bridge and other card games, and her pets.

Betty is survived by brother, Leroy (Silvia) Loseke; sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Waldon; step-son Randall (Barbara) Gordon; step-daughter Carol (Steve) Gordon; step-daughter-in-law Mary Gordon; sisters-in-law Shirley and Selma Loseke; brother-in-law Dwayne Mueller; grandchildren Eric (Leigh) Gordon, Alex (Jamie) Gordon, Brett (K'Lanie) Gordon, Derek Gordon, Brandon (Flora) Gordon, and Kristin (Phil) Jenson; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Klara Loseke; husbands Charles Gordon (married 29 years) and Elroy Grotelueschen (married 24 years); brothers Clifford and Larry Loseke; sister Kathleen Mueller; sons, Lee, Rodney, and Randall Grotelueschen; daughter Cynthia Grotelueschen; and stepson Michael Gordon.

Memorials may be given to the scholarship fund at Christ Lutheran School, K9s for Warriors or to the donor's choice.

Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons South Chapel,
3950 Hohensee Dr., Lincoln, NE
Jun
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Christ Lincoln Church
4325 Sumner Blvd, NE
Jun
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was saddened to see that Betty has passed away. I had the privilege of working with Betty in Student Services for 10 years and admired her very much. She was very kind to me and I will always remember her fondly. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Helfer
Work
June 14, 2021
Just heard of Betty´s passing today from my mother as I was arriving in Lincoln. I send my deepest sympathy to her entire Gordon family and Losekes. Betty is my mom´s first cousin and we got to get her often at family reunions and also when my daughter came to UNL in 2004 to 2009. Still spent time visiting her whenever I return to Lincoln to visit other family. I wish I had know of her passing, I would have driven up from KC. GOD created the strongest person in her. I believe she was put on this earth for us to learn from. I will miss you my sweet friend. RIP. You deserve the best in Heaven.
Cindy Roberts
Family
June 13, 2021
