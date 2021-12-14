Betty L. Greiner

December 9, 1926 – December 4, 2021

Betty L. Greiner, 94, of Columbus, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Henderson, Nevada.

Betty was baptized, made her first communion and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Betty will complete her circle with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service at the funeral home. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday, Dec. 17, at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Betty was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Columbus, Nebraska to George and Barbara (Triba) Ewert. She graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1944, and the National Business Institute in Lincoln in 1946. Betty worked as secretary-treasurer of the George Ewert Implement Company from 1946-1949 and from 1957-1960. Betty was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Greiner on Sept. 8, 1947, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.

From 1961-1995, Betty co-owned Greiner Furniture with her husband. Betty was also very active in management of their real estate property. Betty enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, and spending with her family and attending her grandchildren's events.

Betty was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, charter member and past treasurer of American Businesswoman's Association, Catholic Daughters, Columbus Betty Club, Red Hats Di-Namic Divas, Quail Run Senior Golf League, past member of the Carousel Dance Club, Cub Scout Leader, and an original member of Friends of Music for 75 years. She was a distinguished member of the International Society of Poets and had many poems published. Betty and Ken traveled extensively. She enjoyed dancing, photography, golfing, taking part in her grandchildren's activities, family get together and lake living. Betty had a special love of live theatre and of the arts.

Betty is survived by son, Jim (Elena) Greiner of Henderson, Nevada; granddaughter, Shauna (Eric) Flach; great-grandchildren: Hadley, Tatum, Brennan, and Cohen; granddaughter, Shelby (Joe) Zeleny; great-grandchildren, Gracie Kallie, and Korbin; grandsons, Ryan Greiner; Colby Greiner; and Sergio Greiner; son, Ken (Deborah) Greiner Jr. of Columbus; grandsons, Michael Greiner; Matthew Greiner; and Mitchell Greiner; great-grandson, Jacob Greiner; son, Tom (Glennis) Greiner of Honduras; granddaughter, Adassa Greiner; and Betty (Danny) Rejea; great-grandchildren, Hunter; Piper; and Cooper; grandson, Kenneth (Emily) Greiner; granddaughter, Keisha (James) Bodden; great-granddaughter, Kaia; grandsons, Mark Greiner: and Tom Greiner Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Sr.; and sister, Ruth Syslo.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownmfuneralhome.com.