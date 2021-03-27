Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Harney
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Betty L. Harney

May 10, 1942 - March 26, 2021

Betty L. Harney, 78, of Columbus, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the McKown Funeral Home in Columbus.

Betty was born May 10, 1942, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Gerald and Gladys (Maas) Tank. She grew up in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 1960. She worked in various restaurants including Adams Café, Louie's and the Husker House. She also worked at the Columbus Manor for over 30 years, and later at Apogee and Emerson School cafeteria. She was married to Joe Burton. To this union her son, Jay, was born. She later married Dale Harney. Betty enjoyed kitties, cars, TV and shopping at Wal-Mart and Hy-Vee.

She is survived by her son, Jay (Terri) Burton of Lincoln; grandsons, Bryton, Camdyn and Drayton; brother, Mick Tank of North Bend; brother, Rick (Connie Mimick) Tank of Silver Creek; stepchildren, Mike (Monica) Harney of Clarkson, Cindy (Todd) Keenan of Stanton, Cheri Harney of Valley, David (Sharon) Harney of Arizona and Shawn (Monica) Harney of Kansas; and numerous step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joe and Dale; and step-son, Pat Harney.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McKown Funeral Home - Columbus
2922 13th Street, Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My dear Betty always had a smile and a kind word. Whenever we saw each other I always ended up laughing about something! RIP my wonderful friend. You will be missed
Glenda Liebig
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results