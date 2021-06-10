Betty L Zeilinger

Betty L Zeilinger, 89, of Kimball, ended her battle with ALS on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Funeral services were on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball, with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. The services will be live streamed through Kimball Trinity United Methodist Church Facebook page. Private family burial will be held following the funeral. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Betty's Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family.

Betty Lou Zeilinger was born to Cash and Eileen (Poore) Baird on a farm near Doniphan, Nebraska. In her teen years, the family moved to a farm near Central City, Nebraska. Betty graduated High School in Central City and later attended college at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, majoring in home economics. She married Howard Zeilinger on April 20, 1953, in Archer, Nebraska, in a small country church and later moved to the east coast where Howard was stationed in the Army. They settled in Franklin, Nebraska and later moved to Kimball where they raised their two children.

Survivors include her husband, Howard Zeilinger of Kimball, Nebraska; daughter, Debbie Greenwood of Kimball, Nebraska; son, Scott (Leslie) Zeilinger of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren, Adam (Kourtney) Greenwood of Haslett, Texas., Taylor (Nick) Knote of San Diego, California., Taryn (Ramey Joe) Bortmess of Vail, Arizona, and Sierra Greenwood of Kimball, Nebraska; as well as great-grandchildren, Emery Lane Greenwood and Reed Lynn Bortmess.