Beverly J. Schuele

July 1, 1933 - April 16, 2022

Beverly J. Schuele, 88 of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Private family services will be held.

Beverly was born July 1, 1933, at home, in Clarks, Nebraska, to Robert Sr. and Nanetta (Ernst) Spires. She grew up in Clarks and graduated from Clarks High School in 1951. Beverly then boarded a train and headed to Crawfordsville, Indiana, to further her education by attending the Western Union Telegraph School. Upon completion, she was employed at the Western Union Telegraph Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and then the Grand Island, Nebraska office.

Beverly was united in marriage to Frank Schuele in Central City, Nebraska, on April 21, 1954. The couple moved to Columbus and were married 54 years.

Beverly spent her career in Columbus at the Platte County Court House in the County Assessor's office and the Treasurer's office. She later worked at the Federal Land Bank. Beverly did the bookkeeping for numerous businesses, including the Tri-Lake Association in Silver Creek, and always talked fondly of her days working her favorite bookkeeping job for her dear friends Bob and Gini Kluever.

Beverly was a veracious reader and had taken many courses at Platte College keeping up with the times. She enjoyed baking cookies for her friends and family. Her five brothers and two sisters meant the world to her as did their children. To many of her nieces and nephews, she was the favorite-fun loving and patient aunt and best friend. Beverly and Frank held many family gatherings at their cabin on Tri-Lake near Silver Creek and the fond memories will be cherished forever.

Beverly is survived by her brother, Tom (Pat) Spires of Clarks; brother, Dennis (Charlene) Spires of Atwood, Kansas; sister-in-law, Marlene Spires of Central City; sister-in-law, Jeannie Spires of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Sr. and Nanetta Spires; husband, Frank Schuele; brothers, Robert Jr. (Donna) Spires, Frank Spires and Richard Spires; sisters, Imogene (Roland) Abbott and Eileen (Corbet) Hansher; parents-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and eight sisters-in-law.

Memorials requested to go to the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, Nebraska, in Beverly's name.