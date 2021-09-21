Beverly Stava

October 28, 1942 – September 17, 2021

Beverly Stava, 78, of Bruno, Nebraska, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Bruno, Nebraska with Rev. Ron Homes as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 21, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. A 7 p.m. parish and PCCW rosary service will take place. Visitation will continue at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday Sept. 22, at the church. Committal will be in the church cemetery and lunch will follow in the church hall.

Beverly was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Stanton County to Joseph A. and Vlasta (Krofta) Brabec. She attended area schools and graduated form Clarkson High School in 1961. On Aug. 28, 1971, she married Richard Stava at SS. Cyril Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. They lived in Bruno and she worked many years at Vishay Dale Electronics and Appleton. Beverly loved her garden, flowers, cooking and baking and especially time spent with family. She was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, PCCW and the Altar Society.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Richard of Bruno; three sons, Rick and his fiance Trista Ashman of Valparasio; Randy (Tanya) Stava of Santaquin, Utah; and Ryan Stava of Valparaiso; sisters, Donna (Dave) Brabec of Yukon , Oklahoma; and Patricia (Duane) Tichota of Columbus; sister-in-laws, Karen Brabec of Clarkson, Mary Ann (Ken) Borgmann and Diann Stava, all of Staplehurst; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dean Brabec; and nephew, Monte Stava.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.