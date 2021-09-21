Bonnie Jean Garretson

Age 88

Bonnie Jean Garretson, 88, of Central City, Nebraska, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Emerald Nursing in Columbus.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the Solt-Wagner Community Room with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Silver Creek Cemetery.

Bonnie was born in Oto, Iowa , to Arthur and Evelyn (Stromberg) Miller. She moved to Nebraska in 1935 near Clarks and attended Pleasant Hill grade school and Pierce Chapel Church thru the 5th Grade. She then moved east of Clarks and attended District # 4 until going to Clarks High School. She graduated in 1951. Following her graduation, she attended Nebraska Central College and taught grade school for one year. Bonnie then married Morris G. Garretson on March 12, 1952, and followed him in the Marine Corps to California and then to North Carolina until his discharge. Bonnie and Morris moved back to Nebraska where they farmed in the central Nebraska area, settling in Shickley, where their children started grade school. Bonnie had seven children, three girls and four boys. They then moved to Columbus where they bought the Allis Chalmers Implement Dealership, until her husband's illness forced his retirement. They then moved to Central City where Bonnie worked at Merrick Manor for 20 years as an aide and CNA, until her retirement at the age of seventy-five.

In her spare time, Bonnie enjoyed reading, music, travelling to Branson, visiting family members, but her greatest love was getting to spend time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Lynne Garretson of Central City and her family; Ken and Sharon Garretson; Kim and Pennie Garretson; Sue and Tom Cordsen and their families, all of Columbus; Chris and Cherie Garretson and their family of York; Lori and Clint Fousek of Central City and their families. Her brother, Ronald and Peggy Miller of Central City brother-in-law; Dennis and Louise Garretson of Platte Center; and her 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Morris in 1980; a son, Brian Lewelyn at birth; parents, Arthur and Evelyn Miller; in-laws, Ervin and Alice Garretson; grandson, Wade Cordsen; brother and sister in-law, Sam and Louise Wallace; and sister in-law, Bonnie Mae Garretson.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.