Bonnie Marie Poe

September 23, 1961-March 23, 2021

Bonnie Marie Poe, 59, passed away on March 23, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 5, 2021 at Kracl Funeral Home in Schuyler, Nebraska on, July 5, 2021, followed by a celebration of life and lunch at the Eagles in downtown Schuyler, Nebraska.

Bonnie Marie Poe was born Sept. 23, 1961 in Columbus, Nebraska and passed away on March 23, 2021 in Schuyler, Nebraska. Bonnie attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from David City High School. After high school, Bonnie joined the U.S. Army and served her country abroad stationed in Germany. She was fond of saying 'Ein Bier Bitte' (a beer please) and then later 'Wo (where) ist die Toilette?'. She had a kind and generous heart, a soft voice, and endless wit. After the Army, she was a guard at Leavenworth penitentiary then went on to drive truck for many years where she met her two dear friends Joyce and Brenda of Columbus, Nebraska.

Bonnie is survived by her mother, Margie Krepel; and step-father Joe Krepel; sisters Julie Chambers and Denise Coombes; brother Jim Poe; half-brothers Bill Jr. and Nick Poe and Joe Krepel; step-brothers Wayne, Darryl, and Alan Krepel; step-sister Brenda Buderus; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Reggie.

She was preceded in death by her brother Steven Patrick Poe and they were joined in heaven by their father Bill Poe, who passed away on May 27, 2021.

All who know Bonnie and her family are invited.