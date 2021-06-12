Brandon Thomas

November 9, 1981 - June 10, 2021

Brandon Thomas, 39, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Brandon was born Nov. 9, 1981, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Tim Thomas and Joette (Roy) Thomas. Brandon attended Columbus High School where he graduated in 2000. On Oct. 21, 1999, Brandon was blessed with an amazing daughter, Brittany Korgie-Thomas. After graduating from Columbus High School, Brandon attended Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. A few years later he returned to Columbus where he met the love of his life, Lisa (Ahlstrom) Thomas. They were united in marriage on June 7, 2014, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Brandon enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially walking his dog, Rue, along the river. He was a talented soccer player, who achieved many accomplishments and made many friends throughout his years of playing. He not only loved soccer; he loved all sports whether it be watching with family and friends or playing. Brandon would happily challenge you to any type of game because he loved the competition. He also loved music, especially enjoyed live concerts. He will be remembered for the incredible enthusiasm that he brought to everything he did and his love for his family and friends.

Brandon was the recipient of a liver transplant in 2018. His family is grateful for the gift of life provided by the donor, and they thank the donor's family and his doctors and health care team in Columbus and at Nebraska Medical Center for giving us more time with him.

Brandon is survived by his wife, Lisa Thomas of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Brittany Korgie-Thomas of Lincoln, Nebraska; mother, Joette Mecek of Shelby, Nebraska; brother, Tony (Christina) Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Scott (Maria) Thomas of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Niki Thomas of Springfield, Nebraska; brother, Michael Mecek (Lola Bellaud) of Besancon, France; brother, Dan Mecek of Omaha, Nebraska; grandmother, Gloria Roy of Longmont, Colorado; parents-in-law, Scot and Christine Ahlstrom of Columbus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Crystal Ahlstrom (Justin Petersen) of Columbus, Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Brandon was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Thomas; and grandparents, Russell and Elizabeth Thomas and Lawrence Roy.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com