Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Columbus Telegram
The Columbus Telegram Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Brian Beckner
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE

Brian Floyd Beckner

November 9, 1948 - March 20, 2021

Brian Floyd Beckner was born at Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 9, 1948, and passed away on March 20, 2021, at Methodist Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska.

Due to COVID, memorial services will be held later this summer.

He grew up in the Lyons, Nebraska, area and graduated from Lyons High School in May 1966 and from the Nebraska College of Law in 1973. He married Patricia Oltman, and they had three children.

After law school he practiced law in Loup City, Nebraska, and then Osceola, Nebraska, until his passing.

His first love was his children, grandchildren, Nebraska sports, golfing, fishing and traveling with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Beckner; three children, Lance (Amy) Beckner, Mindy (Steve) Bryan and Jessica (Troy) Coats; five grandchildren, Isabel Beckner, Hayden Beckner, Brennan Bryan, Blaike Bryan and Delaney Coats; brothers, Raymond (Phyllis) Beckner and Dennis (Gretchen) Beckner; sister, Debbie (Dale) Webster; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McKown Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McKown Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping you in our prayers.
Vicki Zoucha
Friend
March 27, 2021
It is so sad to hear of the passing of Brian. I´ll hold you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest sympathies.
Patti Daehling
March 26, 2021
Much too soon for Brian to leave us. He will be missed greatly by family and friends. Our sympathy to the family.
Ken Nathan
March 26, 2021
Patti. So very sorry to hear of Brian´s passing. Prayers for you and your family.
Kathie Nathan
March 25, 2021
Patty, so sorry to hear of Brian's passing. You and your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers. I always enjoyed my conversations with Brian at NLTA events. He will be very missed.
Dusty McKenna
March 25, 2021
Patty so sorry to hear that Brian has passed away. All of our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Hal A. Schager
March 25, 2021
Patty: My deepest sympathies go out to you. I always enjoyed seeing Brian and talking to him at conventions. Pat
Pat Miller
March 25, 2021
Brian was a great man, and was our attorney for years, He will be missed by all who knew him. My deepest Sympathies to you all
Paula Rollins
Friend
March 24, 2021
Paula Anderson Rollins
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results