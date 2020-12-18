Menu
C. Thomas White
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE

C. Thomas White

October 5, 1928 – December 11, 2020

Visitation, with CDC guidelines, will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the West Center Chapel, with vigil a service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza. Family interment is at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, and Creighton University School of Law.

To view live broadcasts of the vigil service and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

He is survived by his daughter, Michaela White (Albert Macchietto); sons, Thomas (Barbara) White and Patrick (Jennifer) White; grandchildren, Logan White, Reilly White, Adrienne (Thomas) Schleisman and Aaron Macchietto; sister-in-law, Darlene White; former wife and close friend, Lyn White; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret White; first wife, Shirley; second wife, Joan; brothers, Jim White, John "Jack" White, Leo White, Raymond (Pat) White, Edward White and infant brother, Francis White; and sister, Mary Kathleen Gehr.


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plaza, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With sympathy to the family of C. Thomas White.
Nadean Thompson
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers.
Patty Laska
December 18, 2020
White family, my deepest sympathy for your families loss.
Frank Robak
December 18, 2020
