Carla Leslie
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gass Haney Funeral Home
2109 14Th St
Columbus, NE

Carla Leslie

February 11, 1945 - December 31, 2021

Carla Leslie, 76, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Everlasting Love Church in Columbus with the Rev. Patrick Cool officiating. Visitation will begin at the church at 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Private family interment will be at a later date.

Carla Jean Leslie was born Feb. 11, 1945, to Carl H and Jean L (Landreth) Wagner in Columbus. She grew up and graduated from Columbus High School in 1963. After graduation, Carla moved to Ventura, California, where she worked as a receptionist for a law office. On Sept. 13, 1969, Carla was united in marriage to Jerry Leslie. They had one daughter, Alisa.

Carla returned to Columbus and was employed by Fleischer Manufacturing and then Frontier Directory as an advertising sales associate. She was a very active member of Everlasting Love Church, had a love for all animals and enjoyed the birthday lunches with her friend group.

Carla is survived by her daughter, Alisa (Jay Faustini) Leslie of Alameda, California; sister, Karen (Ronald) Gumm of Columbus; brother, Keith (Mary) Wagner of Kearney; nieces, Erin, Angela, Melissa and Carissa; and nephews, Rob, Todd, Trent, Lance and Lincoln.

Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Jean Wagner; sister, Kathryn Napp; and her beloved pets.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com


Published by The Columbus Telegram on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Everlasting Love Church
Columbus, NE
Jan
8
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Everlasting Love Church
Columbus, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Gass Haney Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and Prayers go out to Carla´s family
Mike & Barb Siedlik
Work
January 5, 2022
